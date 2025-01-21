The breathing becomes rhythmic, the body releases tension and a smile of tranquility appears on the face… The sincere hugthe one that is usually given to you spontaneously as a sign of affection, affection and understanding, triggers sensory stimuli that provide both physical and psychological benefits that have a scientific explanation, since, as psychologist Nashma Brou, a specialist in neuroscience, explains, it reduces the cortisol and with it stress.

Some studies even support that it can help improve mood and even relieve pain. As Concepción Hernández, a psychologist at the López Ibor Clinic, explains, during hugs the oxytocina hormone linked to the development of social bonds that contributes to increasing the affective and emotional bond with other people. This is especially important in the field of family education, as he points out, since this affective gesture can help improve self-esteem and emotional management.

This opinion is shared by the Unobravo team of psychologists, where they emphasize that human contact is not a luxury, but a biological necessity because it not only activates the release of oxytocin and reduces the cortisol but also, as he assures, strengthens the immune system. “Several studies show that regular tactile interactions can improve sleep quality, relieve physical and emotional pain, and foster feelings of belonging and security,” they reveal.

Other benefits it provides, according to Brou, are the slowing of the heart rate, the contribution of calm and balance and the reduction of unpleasant emotions such as fear, guilt and sadness.









How long should the hug last?

As for the durationthe psychologist expert in neuroscience explains that the minimum time that a sincere hug should last for the people involved in this gesture of affection to notice its benefits should be 20 seconds, minimum. Although he explains that this time depends on the dynamics established between the sender and the receiver, the moment, the cause, the place… A hug of consolation is not the same as a hug of joy or reunion, for example. That is why the psychologist explains that in reality their character is spontaneous and sincere and that when two people hug they can hold it for as long as they consider until they feel that calm or relaxation that it fosters.

Physical contact with babies is vital.



A case in point: the “miraculous” babysitter At the beginning of the 20th century, a disease called Marasmus appeared in orphanages around the world. The children who came to these institutions contracted the disease and began to enter a kind of depression that ultimately led them to stop eating and, in some cases, some of these children even died. This illness affected a large percentage of minors, and scientists around the world tried to find a remedy for this illness through their research. One of the most prominent researchers in this field was Dr. Talbot, an American pediatrician who decided to travel to a small orphanage in Düsseldorf, Germany, to study the reason why there was hardly any mortality from Marasmus in that center. When he asked those in charge of the children’s health, they told him that they did everything that was medically possible, but that when there was nothing left to do, they handed the child over to a caregiver named Anna who, “miraculously,” He made the children improve. Upon learning about this case and the work that Anna carried out with these children, Dr. Talbot discovered that this rare disease was caused by the children’s lack of contact with a caregiver. In fact, when Anna took care of them and played, listened to them, cared for them, hugged them and gave them affection, they healed. This confirms almost literally, as explained by psychologist Jesús Matos, director of ‘In mental equilibrium’, that “without social contact we die.”

Why it is important to hug

Unwanted loneliness affects one in five people in Spain, while seven out of ten will experience this feeling at some point in their lives. Since the pandemic, the social isolation has aggravated this problem, leaving many without the comfort of a simple hug. According to the Center for Sociological Research (CIS), 34% of Spaniards frequently feel alone, reflecting an alarming trend that is also observed globally. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that one in seven adolescents suffers from mental disorders such as depression and anxiety, problems exacerbated by the lack of physical interactions.

The groups especially vulnerable They are older people who live alone, young people who, despite being digitally connected, face high levels of loneliness, people with mental disorders and those who are recently experiencing grief. The absence of physical contact intensifies feelings of isolationaffects the self-esteem and generates a feeling of emotional disconnection.

In many cases, the animal care It provides people with tactile interaction and emotional support: having that company that requires attention and care makes us feel accompanied and needed, which helps manage loneliness. However, the big difference can be made by a specialized professional who helps us develop emotional and relational skills to manage these challenges.

Unobravo experts explain that without this necessary physical contact, people can develop problems such as anxiety, depression and chronic stress, affecting both their mental and physical health.

The psychology It plays a crucial role in addressing the effects of the lack of physical contact, since psychological therapies help not only identify and manage emotions related to loneliness, but also rebuild the capacity for emotional connection, as Unobravo psychologists explain, where special importance is given to cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) as it helps people identify negative thought patterns that can intensify feelings of loneliness and anxiety, replacing them with more constructive strategies to foster healthy relationships.

If it is also combined with humanistic therapy, more focused on personal development, this will allow you to explore emotions in a safe environment, promoting self-acceptance and strengthening the ability to connect with others.

If the person feels comfortable, group therapies can also be helpful as they allow people to share similar experiences, create bonds, and find emotional support.

Another resource may be touch therapyfocused on reconnection with the body and the release of physical and emotional tensions through therapeutic touch.

For those who cannot express affection through physical contact, this difficulty may be indicative of a underlying emotional problem. People who are uncomfortable with physical contact, but want to feel comfortable with it, can benefit from online therapy. This format guarantees an environment free of physical contact, allowing you to reflect and work safely on this challenge, through psychological tools that help develop comfort and self-confidence in human interactions.

In short, in a hyperconnected world where physical contact has become scarce, it is important to claim the human connection, both through touch and emotional understanding, as it is essential for individual and collective well-being.