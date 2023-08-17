The first child born in Portugal thanks to post-mortem fertilization was born yesterday in a hospital in Porto and weighs almost four kilos. He has the first name of his father, Hugo, and the second, Guilherme, always chosen for him by his father. The parent had died of cancer in 2019, at the age of 29, but not without first leaving his cryopreserved sperm and a written authorization to proceed with assisted fertilization.

The rest of the legal battle had to be fought by the widow Ângela Ferreira, now the mother of little Hugo Guilherme. The Portuguese assisted procreation law dates back to 2006 and prohibited fertilization with genetic material from a deceased donor. The paradox, however, was that the ban could only be applied to family donors and not to anonymous ones, who as such could already be deceased.

It was Ângela’s commitment, protagonist of documentaries and news reports ever since, that led first to a collection of signatures and then to a debate that was not only parliamentary but also social, in which the Socialist Party, the Communists and the Left Bloc they decided together to change the law, including Portugal among the few countries that allow this practice after the death of one of the spouses. The amendment to the law was approved in March 2021 and promulgated by the President of the Republic, after his first veto, in November of the same year.