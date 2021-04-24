Sabrina Salerno’s performance on New Years Eve 1987. A moment that anyone in front of the television remembers today perfectly. “They keep reminding me years later,” Hugo Stuven remembered with a laugh when he published his book ‘Who has seen you and who T.VE’, where he reviewed his thirty years on public television. He was directing that program and was responsible for many more of the chain, whose history cannot be understood without the participation of the Chilean-born filmmaker, who died this Saturday at age 80 due to covid-19.

He arrived in Spain in 1965 and a year later, he became a councilor for TVE. He was promoted to assistant director and collaborated with Pedro Amalio López, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador or Pilar Miró. “A great professional who elbowed her way into a world dominated by men,” said Stuven in the presentation of his television memoirs. Stuven was loyal to Miró until the end, when she was accused of embezzlement – in the end she was shown to be innocent – and she had to resign as director of RTVE. La Seño, as Stuven called her, made him head of Design and Promotions at TVE to modernize the channels and headlines.

Starting in the 1970s, the Valparaíso-born filmmaker devoted himself fully to entertainment programs. He was responsible for ‘Applause’, ‘Antena infantil’, ‘Tarde para todos’, or ‘Everything is possible on Sunday’. He was also the director of spaces such as ‘Beyond’, with Fernando del Oso, or ‘Voces a 45’, with Pepe Domingo Castaño. In the eighties he also became the director of galas and concerts, such as the ‘Rock y Ríos’ by Miguel Ríos (1982), or monographs on Joan Manuel Serrat, Miguel Bosé or Camilo Sesto. He was behind the New Year’s Eve specials –with Carmen Maura, Arturo Fernández or Martes y 13– or of ‘Como Pedro por su casa’ with Pedro Ruiz. Between 1989 and 1991 he directed the spaces ‘But … what is this?’, And ‘Caliente’.

After leaving TVE, he set up his own production company and devoted himself to making advertisements and programs, notably his collaboration with Jesús Quintero in ‘Ratones coloraos’, ‘El loco de la hill’ and ‘La noche de Quintero’. “He is a guy who dignifies even the most shabby,” Stuven said about the Huelva journalist. Awarded with the Award of the Academy of Sciences and Television Arts in 2007, he has worked in recent years on different documentaries. The last one, last year, was ‘La voz de la Cañada’, a non-profit production made with TVE and SGAE for the NGO Fundación Voces. Stuven was married to Miriam and had ten children, one of whom (Hugo) is the director of the documentary miniseries ‘The Challenge: ETA’ (Prime Video).