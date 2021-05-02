At the end of 2020, Alberto Fernández had signed with AstraZeneca your first and largest vaccine purchase: 22.4 million doses -Of which 60 percent of the agreed budget was paid in 89.6 million dollars. Now the British BBC has focused on the problems facing the development of businessman Hugo Sigman.

The delays and lack of compliance with the contracts for the vaccines against the coronavirus led the Government to redesign the strategy and even resume negotiations with Pfizer.

Meanwhile, from the Argentine Government They want the White House to intercede for AstraZeneca to comply with the agreement and send a batch of 900 thousand doses, whose active principle was developed in the laboratories of the pharmaceutical entrepreneur Sigman in Garín.

Setbacks resulted in an investigation for the alleged misappropriation of public funds through the contract that the Government signed with the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, which began with a complaint against the President, former Minister Ginés González García, his successor Carla Vizzotti and two other officials from the Ministry of Health.

The British chain portrayed the case in an extensive article entitled “Vaccines against covid-19: what happened to the million doses of AstraZeneca that Mexico and Argentina promised to produce in Latin America”.

The report highlights that the number of AstraZeneca vaccines that were supposed to be available to combat the coronavirus in Latin America in the first half of 2021 they were “between 150 and 250 million“.

“At least that’s what the presidents had announced last August Argentina and Mexico, after announcing that private companies in their countries would jointly produce the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the UK-based pharmaceutical company, “the article continued.

The publication focuses on the fact that the project, financed by the foundation of the Mexican millionaire Carlos Slim, aimed to produce and distribute the vaccines throughout Latin America (with the exception of Brazil, which has its own agreement).

However, “coming to may still not a single dose is available of this precious antiviral “, highlights the portal.

The BBC analyzes that the lack of these vaccines in our country led “to many criticizing the Government for having prioritized the agreement with AstraZeneca over other options, such as the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, pharmaceutical companies with which Argentine authorities were unable to reach an agreement, as did several of its neighbors, including Uruguay and Chile. “

“Some even accused the Government of having ignored Pfizer-BioNtech to favor the Insud Group, responsible for the ‘Argentine leg’ of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine production, something that the authorities denied “, continues the article signed by the journalist Veronica Smink.

It also argues that amid the tensions Sigman, owner of the Insud Group, “took to social networks to reject the accusations and explain why the production of the vaccine has been delayed.”

Its mAbxience laboratory is the one that manufactures the active principle of the AstraZeneca vaccine and Sigman assured in a series of tweets that the problem does not have to do with that process in Argentina, but with the one that comes later: “the packaging that is made in Mexico”.

“Packaging each type of vaccine requires a series of specific equipment and supplies that, due to the high global demand, are now impossible to obtain quickly,” he wrote on his Twitter account on April 19.

The BBC contacted the lab Liomont in Mexico, that until now “has not made public statementss about the delay in the production of vaccines, but until the moment of publication of this article there was no answer “, indicates the British media.

After a meeting with the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti, representatives of the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca had spread a message in which they acknowledge a delay, but they guarantee prompt delivery of vaccines.

“We regret to confirm a delay in our intention to start shipments earlier to Latin America despite working tirelessly to speed up supply,” they said.

The judicialization

The federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan He summoned Vizzotti to testify as a witness, in the framework of the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds through the contract that the government signed with the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca for the supply of vaccines.

The Minister of Health was summoned for May 7, but can respond in writing.

The case for alleged irregularities in the contract began with a complaint against Fernández, González García, Vizzotti and two other officials of the Ministry of Health, for alleged abuse of authority, misappropriation of public funds and negotiations incompatible with the public function.

The case fell into the hands of Judge Julián Ercolini, who referred the investigation to Prosecutor Marijuan. The prosecutor ordered the presentation of information and documents on the questioned contract by the Health portfolio and also by the Argentine laboratory mAbxience, from Sigman.

The role of the employer was placed under scrutiny, as it functioned as a link between the government and AstraZeneca, which it would provide services under this contract.

Suspicions were multiplied by Sigman’s historical link with Kirchnerism, and the presence of the official Sonia Tarragona: “The negotiations with the Pfizer laboratory -which were truncated- were delegated by former Minister González García in Sonia Tarragona, an official who He had previously worked for Hugo Sigman, himself linked to AstraZeneca.

That is to say, a direct competitor, which could imply a violation of the law of Ethics in the public function, “says the judicial complaint signed by Josefina de Elizalde, representing the” non-party citizen space “Republican Joint Action.

