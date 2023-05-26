Wherever you want it to go, MLS is an expansion league. The financial potential of the country leads large companies to pay for the clubs in the competition, which allows the teams to invest in sporting potential over having their minds in business, a fact that leads them to be increasingly more competitive at the continental level, as well as having more and more prestige in the rest of the world, especially thanks to the increasingly common sale of youth players with a great future,
Now the league is about to expand more and more, as a new franchise has been born that will enter competition in the year 2025. This will be located in the south of the country, specifically in San Diego, a city with a long sports tradition but not that It did not have a representative soccer team and now they will have it. The club will begin its assembly of the squad in the following months and for this they require a coach and the chosen one is Hugo Sánchez.
David Faitelson anticipates that the new MLS franchise has had communication with the penta pichichi to offer him the technical direction of the club and that he be part of the entire player selection process. The commitment to Sánchez is clear, in San Diego the majority of the population is of Mexican origin or descent, and therefore, the arrival of Hugo could be a magnet for confidence in the team, which is why he represents the legend of Real Madrid for all those people. The current sports analyst has not yet given the “yes”.
