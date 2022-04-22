According to information from The Sniper From the newspaper RECORDthe Peruvian technical director, John Reynosohas the hours counted in La Noria, because if he does not get good results, his contract that ends in December will not be renewed, so Cruz Azul could have a new helmsman very soon.
This is largely due to the poor relationship that the strategist has with the current board, in addition to the tantrum he threw at the beginning of the tournament when the exit of Alvaro Davila of the board, where he threatened to resign from his post.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Everything indicates that there will be no renewal of the contract, which ends at the end of the year, with everything and that the ‘Chess Player’ made the Machine champion after a 23-year drought and that is that the current board, whose sports chief is Jaime Ordialesdoes not want the Peruvian to continue under the technical direction, because there is no chemistry between them, and they are looking for technicians they trust for a new process.
In fact, talk has begun of the possibility of re-contacting Hugo Sanchezas was contemplated precisely during the arrival of Reynoso in late 2020 and early 2021.
Besides, John Reynoso was the only one who did not agree to cut Joaquin Velazquez, his assistant, for the legal process he was carrying against and from which he has already been released. He has defended him and believed in his innocence.
#Hugo #Sánchez #real #option #lead #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply