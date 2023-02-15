Uncertainty has taken over the Celestial Machine. After a terrible start to the tournament in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, the Cruz Azul board of directors decided to do without the services of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez. In this context, the people in long pants have had to move quickly to find a new coach to face the second part of the season and look for better results.
According to the most recent reports, the legendary Hugo Sánchez would be in charge of taking over the cement team for the remainder of the championship. The ‘Pentapichichi’ has not led a squad for more than ten years, so the probable arrival of him at Cruz Azul raises more than one eyebrow among the fans.
In an interview with the ESPN network, for which he is a commentator, Hugo Sánchez reported that he had a meeting with Víctor Velázquez, president of the Cruz Azul Board of Directors, in addition to meeting with Óscar Pérez, who currently serves as sports director.
“It was an interesting interview, I am grateful for it. This interest was not only from two years ago, but he had already accepted, he did not lend himself, let’s see if it happens because I am one of the candidates, either to lead Cruz Azul or some Mexican team”
– Hugo Sanchez to ESPN
During Futbol Picante, Hugo Sánchez stated that “I am enthusiastic, excited, something that has not happened to me since I started directing Pumas”. The strategist affirmed that the soccer players of the Celeste Machine do not have confidence at a collective or individual level.
Questioned about whether Cruz Azul has a squad to compete with the most powerful in the MX League, the ‘Pentapichichi’ stated that the Machine can aspire to qualify and that the number of points that the team currently has does not reflect what they have been on the field of game.
The former coach of Pumas, Necaxa and Almería has sounded several times as an option to reach the Celeste Machine in the last couple of years. However, for some reason or another, the deal has not come to fruition.
