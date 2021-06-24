The presence of Rogelio Funes Mori in the Mexican National Team generated a division of opinions from both the fans and the public opinion, being that many consider him legally and sportively suitable to compete for a position in the Mexican team, at the same time that others judge his arrival with the argument of “not being Mexican.”
One of the detractors who has shared his annoyance with the arrival of Rogelio al Tri is the pentapichichi Hugo Sánchez, who publicly attacked Gerardo Martino mainly for taking his “compatriot” to the Mexican team.
“If it really is better than those in Mexico, fine. But who is it that decides what is better or not: another Argentine. Tata Martino, where is he from? They are putting Javier Hernández aside and I don’t like him Because they seem to me like a sports dictatorship against him. They tried with me and I defended myself to the death. I will defend Mexican footballers. I’m talking about Carlos Vela, JJ Macías, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega, Alan Pulido. Of many forwards Mexicans who do not have that backing and support because the coach of the national team is not Mexican and is Argentine. I will not allow it. I don’t like it. “
– Hugo Sanchez
In the end, it will be the actions of the ‘Twin’ that support or leave his call more in doubt, however, Hugo Sánchez, at least to this day, does not denounce the presence of the Rayados footballer in the Mexican National Team.
