Santa Fe missed a tie that was almost assured and left empty-handed from his visit to Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata, in Argentina, in the Copa Sudamericana. But the cardinal discomfort was not only due to the 1-0 defeat at the end, there were also reports of racist shouting.

the attacker Hugo Rodallega, with tears, was the one who denounced the racist insults. At the end of the game, the experienced cardinal striker said that there were cries of “black” and “mono”.

“We do not improve as humanity. It is a disaster what is happening in the world. It’s sad to come… I’m not saying that we lost because people offend, but the issue of racism is already tiring“, began the striker in his statement.

“That they call you monkey, that they call you black is disrespectful and sad,” added Rodallega.

He said that the screams were especially when there was a fight with the gymnastics players that led to the expulsion of Wilson Morelo, who would also have received insults of this type.

“It happened to all of us. When there was a problem, that happens on the field, there may have been expelled, but since people mess with race instead of anger it makes me sad. It doesn’t hurt me to lose, because you can lose in the last minutes, but what happens in the environment hurts me. In Bogotá we respect them, they don’t us,” he concluded.

REGRETABLE: ANOTHER EPISODE OF RACISM IN PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL. After the CONMEBOL match #South American in Argentina, Hugo Rodallega denounced racist acts in the Gymnastics Forest. 🗣️ “BEING CALLED A MONKEY, BLACK… IS A LACK OF RESPECT” 🗣️ “IN BOGOTÁ WE TREAT YOU WELL” pic.twitter.com/rZ7eFIlOnb – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 24, 2023

According to information from several Argentine media outlets, Conmebol opened an investigation into Gimnasia de la Plata for racist acts and if they are guilty, the Argentine club would be exposed to a harsh financial penalty of $100,000.

In the same way, the sanctions that could entail are the sanction of the gymnastics stadium, matches without an audience in international matches, since they are norms that Conmebol has in its article number 17 of the disciplinary regulations regarding discrimination.

Matias Melluso, gymnastics captain, denied having heard racist insults against Rodallega. “I didn’t hear, but if so, it’s obviously not right. Unfortunately these things happen,” he said.

Conmebol already sanctioned Racing with 100,000 dollars for the racist insults of academic fans to the Flamengo public, in the match on May 4, for the third date of Group A of the Copa Libertadores.

