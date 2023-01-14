Hugo Rodallega seemed to have good options to return to Colombian soccer, specifically, to the club of which he is a fan, the Cali America. However, the player himself announced on Thursday, on his social networks, that this door was closed.

Rodallega, 37, said in that message that the coach of America, Alexandre Guimaraes, “He lowered his finger” so that he would not reach the team, something that the coach denied this Friday.

Guimarães denied having rejected Rodallega

“I am not going to be here in direct words, the only thing I want to say is that: First, I am not the Caesar to thumb down and say that not here. I wish I had the power of César and I don’t,” said Guimarães.

This Friday, Rodallega surprised with a message on his Twitter account: “I would play for any team that wants to have my services.” And he added: “6.5 I would need to tune up.”

The attacker, who was released in December after ending his contract with Bahía, from Brazil, spoke with That’s how we talk about football from DSports, about the situation he experienced with America.

“I was totally ready to go to América, Adrián Ramos wanted me to come. He told me that he was going to talk to Guimarães about me and the coach’s response was that my option seemed interesting to him,” he added.

After the statements by the Brazilian coach, a Costa Rican national, Rodallega was taken aback. “I was surprised by Guimarães’ statements because of what Tulio had told me the night before. I no longer know what happened, ”he explained.

According to Rodallega, economics was not a problem for having signed with América. “I lowered half the salary I earned in Brazil to get to America. The problem was never economic. Any club can pay that figure, ”he assured.

Rodallega stated that he had just received an offer to return to Turkey, but that his intention is to play in Colombia. Even at Deportivo Cali, his last team in the country, with which he was champion in 2005-II.

