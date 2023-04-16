Santa Fe managed to have nightmares with his previous visit to Pereira, when he lost 5-1 in the home runs last semester, and at times he suffered with something similar, but Hugo Rodallega’s experience allowed him to reverse the situation very quickly and draw the Colombian champion at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

The 2-2 this Saturday leaves those led by Harold Rivera still outside the top eight of the League, but in an expectant position to fight for the classification to the home runs, with the exception that he has a postponed game against Atlético Nacional in Medellín.

Rivera had to resort to the minor divisions to cover the absence of Dairon Mosquera, absent due to a muscle injury. And his replacement, the rookie Luis Rentería, had the bad luck of committing a maximum penalty just starting the game, after stepping on Éber Moreno inside the area and after a VAR review. Carlos Ramírez converted the penalty into a goal, in the 23rd minute.

All of Santa Fe’s defensive doubts worsened as the minutes went by and Pereira built a great goal with pure touch to make it 2-0, after 32 minutes. The last two stops for the ball before going into the net were a brilliant pass from Johan Bocanegra and another great definition from Ángelo Rodríguez.

In five minutes, Rodallega brought calm to Santa Fe

In just five minutes, Santa Fe went from the anguish of the two goals against to the tranquility of drawing it before the break. The discount came with the old formula of the stopped ball, a free kick from José David Enamorado and a header from Hugo Rodallega, at 41.

Shortly after referee Diego Ruiz announced the replacement minutes that were lost in the VAR review, Rodallega scored the second goal, after a brilliant clearance from Christian Marrugo.

“I’m not satisfied with the result, and I hope my teammates aren’t either. The point serves, but we wanted to add three; however, this will help us improve as a team,” Rodallega, the figure of the match, told Win Sports at the end of the match.

All the emotions seemed to have been reserved for the first half, because in the second stage, except for the closing of the game, there was nothing else to tell.

Pereira had two very clear ones in the last minutes of the game, one that Kevin Mantilla took from the line and then, a tremendous save by Juan David Espitia to a shot from outside the area by Maicol Medina. The tie turned out to be fair, but neither team is in the eight nor was it happy. Sure.

