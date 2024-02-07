Santa Fe suffered a hard blow this Tuesday when they lost 1-0 at home against Atlético Bucaramanga, on matchday 4 of the League.

The cardinal team had a weak game in which they lacked real scoring opportunities and were overwhelmed by the visiting team.

Santa Fe failed in its initial approach and the changes did not provide solutions to the team. Pablo Peirano.

The front Hugo Rodallega He was a starter and although he is the most dangerous player in the Cardinal attack, this time he had no chance, as he was well neutralized by Bucaramanga's line of three defenders.

Rodallega spoke directly and left an accurate phrase after this poor presentation of the lion.

“Internal bitchy self-criticism and to improve that this continues”said the reference of the cardinal team's attack on their social networks.

Santa Fe will face Independiente Medellín on the next day, on date 5 of the championship.

