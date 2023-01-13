One of the novels of the latest Colombian soccer transfer markets is the possibility that the attacker Hugo Rodallega return to the country, particularly Cali America.

A year and a half ago, the possibility of him coming to the club was very close, but in the end it did not materialize. “I am sad because I wanted to see the possibility of playing in America. I have a very close relationship with Adrián Ramos, since I was little. I will continue to be a fan of America and no one can take that away from me,” Rodallega declared at the time to the Smoke-Free Zone.

Despite being a follower of América, his best moment in Colombia was at Deportivo Cali, with which he only played one semester, but said goodbye as League champion: he scored 12 goals in 26 games and left for Monterrey in Mexico.

Hugo Rodallega, in his time at Deportivo Cali.

After a long career in Mexico (Monterrey, Atlas and Necaxa), England (Wigan and Fulham), Turkey (Akhisar Belediyespor, Trabzonspor and Denizlispor) and Brazil (Bahía), Rodallega was released at the end of 2022 and in that condition he began to negotiate his arrival in America.

Even Tulio Gómez, the top shareholder of América, went so far as to affirm that if 30,000 season tickets were sold, Rodallega would be hired by the club.

However, the negotiations did not advance and this Thursday, the player announced on his social networks that, for now, he will not reach America.

Rodallega’s announcement: he will not play in America

Rodallega blamed Alexandre Guimarães, the América coach, for the issue. “Professor Guimarães under his finger was what Mr. Tulio told me with whom I had a conversation a few hours ago,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Good evening scarlet fan, teacher Guimarães under his finger was what Mr. Tulio told me with whom I had a conversation a few hours ago in advance I thank you with all my heart ♥️ that desire to see me dressed in Red believe me I did the impossible to be with you . — RODALLEGA⚽️#23 (@hugol1120) January 13, 2023

“I thank you in advance with all my heart ♥️ that desire to see me dressed in Red, believe me, I did the impossible to be with you,” added the attacker, who is 37 years old.

