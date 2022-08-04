The former head of Venezuelan military intelligence Hugo “Pollo” Carvajal, requested by the US justice system for drug trafficking, He will remain imprisoned in Spain while waiting for a European court to rule on his extraditiondetermined this Thursday a court in Madrid.

“The National Court has rejected the request for the release of the former Venezuelan military officer (…) given the obvious risk that he could escape, which would prevent his delivery to the United States,” the high jurisdiction in the Spanish capital in charge said in a statement. of the extraditions.

The delivery to the United States of who was the head of the Venezuelan intelligence services under the presidency of the late Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) It was put on hold last March, when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), before which he appealed for his extradition, granted him precautionary measures.

Carvajal, arrested in Spain in April 2019 at the request of the United States, had requested his release until the ECHR ruling was known. But the National High Court argued that “maintaining the provisional prison situation is not only necessary, but essential” in view of the possibility of escape, in addition to “being proportional, without any violation” of his rights.

The decision to extradite him to the United States “is final” and it only remains to know “the decision of the ECHR” for it to materialize, stressed the National High Court.

El Pollo Carvajal has starred in a long legal battle in Spain, which has included numerous appeals by the accused, and even his escape, since he spent more than twenty months as a fugitive since the National High Court initially approved his extradition in November 2019.

in his flight, the 62-year-old retired general underwent cosmetic surgery, wore mustaches and fake wigs and he changed his address every three months, according to the police, who arrested him again in Madrid in September 2021.

For many years a weighty figure in the Chavista regime until he turned around and joined the opposition to President Nicolás Maduro in 2019, Carvajal is accused by the United States of having belonged to a cartel along with other high-ranking officials who trafficked drugs with the former Colombian FARC guerrilla.