Hugo Mujica spent seven years keeping a vow of silence in three monasteries of the Trappist order. “That’s how I learned to listen,” he says. In the third year he began to write poems, and not on purpose: one day, while making tea, he noted how the sun set through the round window. And so, as when a dam breaks, the doors of his poetic production were opened, which since then has been “essential”, but prolific.

Mujica, small, smiling, with a bald head reminiscent of the monastic, opens the door of a friendly, spacious and bright house, where he spends a few seasons, in the Salamanca district of Madrid: he usually flees from the Argentine summer, although now he has run into the Spanish. He never goes downtown, packed with tourists: “That’s barbarism,” says someone who appreciates stillness and silence. He was born in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, 81 years ago, but he could well be 15 years younger due to his physical and mental agility. He is now presenting two new books at the Vaso Roto publishing house: deeperan anthology of his poetry from 1983, and beckons to the openan essay that starts from the philosophy of Martin Heidegger, his leading thinker.

But on the flap of those books, a biography so dense and striking is recounted that it is inevitable that it misleads the books themselves: from that vital breeding ground, in addition, the texts emerge, although not in an obvious way. Although Mujica has done many things, and many others have happened to him, his verses do not relate his adventures, but are metaphysical, essential, handcrafted with the purest wickerwork of life and language. The Mujica thing is so essential that when he gives poetry courses he has plenty of time, he tells everything in 10 minutes. He has been compared to the poet José Ángel Valente and the trend of “poetry of silence”, although the presence of stillness and the dispossession of oriental poetry is also undoubted: “The poem, the one I long for, / to which I aspire, is the one that can be read aloud without anything being heard”.

Hugo Mujica, poet and philosopher, pictured in Madrid on June 30, 2023. Jaime Villanueva

Mujica was born into a working-class family, with anarchist and unionist roots, his father went blind very soon due to an accident and the boy started working in a glass factory when he was only 13 years old. “But the working class no longer exists, the mystique of the worker has been lost”, says the poet, “now the workers demonstrate to be integrated, they complain that the system does not include them”. He soon, at 19, escaped to New York’s Greenwich Village, in the middle of the sixties, “not because it was the neighborhood fancy from now, but because it was the cheapest”, he explains.

New York counterculture

There he enrolled in the counterculture hippy, then bustling, as an abstract expressionist painter (it was the reign of giants like Rothko and Pollock). Eastern spirituality arrived, and Mujica was also involved in that, and with it psychedelic drugs: Mujica was a friend of LSD guru Timothy Leary and was part of his lysergic research group. “As soon as I met him I saw that he was crazy,” he jokes.

He never had a bad trip, but he got great teachings, such as that nothing is solid and everything is illusory: “You come to see the world as forms of energy, that’s why the trip fits a lot with Eastern mysticism, where everything is energy and not a concept.” The time he took more drugs, he transformed into an animal and began to sniff his friend’s leg. He also dealt with the poet Allen Ginsberg, a key member of the preceding countercultural breed, the Beat generation. Is there anything left of that in today’s youth? “What has happened is that a system that has the capacity to engulf everything has gained ground,” he says. “Capitalism has a fascinating ability to capture people’s desire, and it uses those words from the sixties: freedom, play, creation.”

And is there anything left of his family’s anarchist roots? “Yes, a mystic is an anarchist, he is the one who deconstructs the symbolic. The anarchist is the one who does the deconstruction of power in the social sphere. And in poetry he is the one who deconstructs the baroque of language ”. After all that, it was when he enrolled in a monastery in search of silence, and when poetry arose. “I was aesthetically fascinated with the silence,” he says. He was in three monasteries (United States, France and Argentina), where he lost his language, control of his schedules, projects, and was left naked as a human being, walking around a void, and at the end of his monastic journey he was ordained a priest. “It was the best way to pass on everything he had learned,” he says. He came to have a parish in Argentina.

As he comes from silence in a world in which everyone wants to talk all the time, Mujica is looked at with intrigue like the one who comes from the other place, the one who knows what he lost. Silence, that lost paradise that envelops us in mystery. “We also miss living, because what we do is function: work 10 hours to get home and caress our little son before going to sleep. But the one who arrives is a spoil”, says the poet.

Heidegger’s path

“What interests me about Heidegger is the space that he opened up and that I use to think about my own”, he says in reference to his essay on the German philosopher who gave so many turns to Being and entities. Metaphysics in general and Heidegger’s in particular was criticized by positivist currents, focused on scientific knowledge and empirical verification, as mere puns. “Depending on how you look at it, Physics is also a narrative,” says Mujica, “but yes, it’s all a play on words. And it is that that is not little: puns are all we have ”.

He thinks that advanced age causes the scenery to “deconstruct”, one remains “face to face with life”. And life is losing its everyday charm. But there are things that do not change. One of the basic concepts of Heidegger’s philosophy is wonder. “It amazes me to be alive and now that I am close to dying, the idea of ​​the end also amazes me. Not for thinking about what will be on the other side, but for the mere fact of having to face the farewell. But the basic amazement is being born: that place from where nothing happens. It still haunts me.”

