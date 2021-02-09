The Union of Truck Drivers (Sichoca) led by Hugo and Pablo Moyano this Tuesday paralyzed the tasks and held extensive assemblies in the Port of Buenos Aires at the request of the immediate payment of a bonus of 95 thousand pesos and “recovery of removed items” by a logistics company.

A document from the trucker union detailed that the protest and the debates took place in the logistics area of ​​Terminal 4.

Moyano (h) headed the assemblies and assured the truckers that the union will demand “the collection of the bonus and back pay of items that the employer took away from the workers for years, which is illegitimate. “

“The claim is totally and absolutely legitimate and fair, especially for the great effort that truckers, as essential, made during the pandemic of Covid-19 “, he remarked.

Oscar Borda, secretary of the logistics branch of the union, also participated in the protest, who detailed the set of pre-existing problems that led to the “situation of conflict and unemployment” in Terminal 4 port with the company of the Grupo APM Terminals Buenos Aires.

“This multinational company has always invoiced in dollars, especially during the serious pandemic, but it pays salaries in Argentine pesos,” Borda said.

The company has weight in the container market and offers services for the consolidation and deconsolidation of railway cargo, since it has exclusive access for trains within its space.

Moyano denounced that “the Marx company, which transports containers all over the world, paid a bonus to dockworkers and not truckers“, for which he demanded from the Ministry of Labor” the immediate call to discuss that item. “

“Not only the 95 thousand peso bond is imposed, but the restitution of rights taken away, such as the item by port area and another by dangerous cargos, “explained Moyano, who thanked the support to truckers by the unions of guincheros and machinists of mobile cranes, foremen and hierarchical personnel and of the port owners themselves (SUPA), and affirmed that with “the unity of the workers claims are achieved.”

