Hugo moyano, his wife Liliana Zulet, and their son, Jerónimo, received the Sputnik V vaccine in the last hours, according to information confirmed by a union source consulted by Clarion, who tried to communicate with the trucker leader but did not get a response.

Moyano, 77, and part of his family, integrated also the list of VIP vaccinated endorsed by the Ministry of Health, as well as the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, who publicly recognized it, and legislators Jorge Taiana and Eduardo Valdés, among others. This is the scandal for which Alberto Fernández asked the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, to resign.

The management would have been led by Zulet, in relation to the health sector for having been a businesswoman in the field, and who had been in charge of the Moyano health care. For his age, Moyano restricted many activities during the last year, in pursuit of his care, and after an outbreak of Covid-19 was known within Truckers.

Guild sources Denied versions about other unionists having been vaccinated at the Ministry of Health or in health centers that respond to the unions themselves. Truckers, for example, has the Antarctica Sanatorium, inaugurated repeatedly and visited by Alberto Fernández shortly after taking office, accompanied by the union leader.

In government there was a long list of vaccinated since the doses of Sputnik V arrived the country, among which stood out the President Alberto Fernández, the now former Minister of Health Ginés González García and the Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. But a long list of governors (Axel Kicillof in the province of Buenos Aires, for example) and mayors, mostly related to the Frente de Todos, also applied the Russian vaccine, in many cases without having criteria to do so.