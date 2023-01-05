Hugo Morán, on one of his visits to the Region of Murcia, at the Government Delegation. / GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM

There is no way back. The number two of the Ministry for Ecological Transition stresses that the increase in ecological flows in the Tagus will be applied in its entirety, with the consequent impact on the transfer, despite the prior agreement that existed with the Council and the Murcian PSOE to stop this measure in the year 2025 if the water masses improve