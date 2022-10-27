The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, stated this Thursday in Cartagena that the regional government has transferred to the Ingenio Foundation that its position on the causes of pollution of the Mar Menor is not correct, that this ‘lobby’ agricultural mainly attributed to sewage.

Morán indicated that sanitation and purification powers belong to the Autonomous Community, and that the Ministry is aware that sanitation and purification systems must be improved. «That is one of the reasons for those 20 million euros allocated to the eight municipalities involved in the watershed, so that they improve their own sanitation and treatment systems. But I think it’s not so much about looking for other people’s faults, but about trying to assume each one’s own responsibilities.

He added that the Mar Menor is a space for coexistence. «And here all those who are will continue to be, and this process cannot generate a scenario of good and bad. More than preparing studies to evade responsibilities or blame third parties, what needs to be done is to identify the degree of responsibility that each one has and try to collaborate.

Hugo Morán appealed to a citizen, sectoral and administrative collaboration mechanism, «to get the best result from a volume of investment already committed that is close to 500 million euros. It is probably one of the last opportunities, if not the last opportunity that this space has to give back to the territory what it needs, certainty and quality of life».

The mayor of Los Alcázares describes the role of the Ingenio Foundation as “sad”



The statements by the director of the Ingenio Foundation, Natalia Corbalán, that the municipalities of the Mar Menor area “throw a lot of shit” into the lagoon, received a response from the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Cervera, who answered questions from THE TRUTH that it is “an attempt to blame other administrations with the aim of not assuming the responsibility that all citizens of the Region of Murcia know.”

«It is sad to see that a foundation that could be helping and pushing in favor of the Mar Menor dedicates itself in this way to holding the municipalities responsible when really all the investigations show, except theirs, that agricultural and urban models must be changed. The difference is that a single sector, or a foundation, has not yet realized that this change is transcending from the moment the ILP was approved, which is going to transform the thinking of the entire Region of Murcia.