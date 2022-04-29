Friday, April 29, 2022, 5:41 p.m.



The Secretary of State for the Environment of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), Hugo Morán, presented this morning the status of execution or processing of the projects linked to the Framework of Priority Actions for the Recovery of the Mar Menor. This monitoring report, presented to the Inter-administrative Coordination Forum of the Mar Menor, responds to the Government’s commitment to support the regeneration of the salty lagoon. «To date, projects are being carried out in all the areas of action committed, in sanitation, purification of water for agricultural uses, in terms of infrastructure or in the execution of irrigation regularization plans outside of management in the environment of the Sea Minor,” he assured.

Morán explained the progress made by MITECO to combat the degradation of the lagoon system on different fronts and advanced that, in view of the progress of the interventions and the planned schedules, “they practically allow us to ensure that the roadmap that at the time the Vice President of the Government moved to the Region of Murcia, it will be fulfilled within the established deadlines ». She also ratified the priority of the Ministry to act at source to stop the degradation accumulated by the lagoon after more than two decades of bad practices in agricultural, mining and urban planning activities.

Actions against illegal irrigation



Until that moment, an area of ​​illegal irrigation of 5,282 hectares had been sanctioned and other sanctioning files related to another 2,241 hectares were open. Similarly, 276 files associated with 4,148 additional hectares were sent to the Region of Murcia.

On the other hand, 218 warnings had been sent for sealing and disconnection of a total of 3,322 hectares and another 66 resolutions were signed in 1,008 hectares that will be executed once the resolution is final. In addition, another 87 files, comprising 1,414 hectares, complied with the voluntary termination ordered by the sanctioning resolution.

In this sense, there were up to now 66 completed or pending files related to polluting activities or discharges. The penalties imposed for these infractions amounted to 22,780 euros and the damage to the hydraulic public domain totaled 22,678 euros. Similarly, a document is being drafted to contract work to create the Inventory of Public Riverbeds in the Segura Basin for a value of 1.5 million euros.

Creation of a green belt



The ecological restoration actions in the perimeter strip around the Mar Menor will make it possible to cushion the impacts suffered by the lagoon. For this reason, meetings were held with the City Councils of Cartagena, San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar to expose and agree on the actions to be carried out for the construction of this “green belt”.

For the same purpose, MITECO held meetings with the associations ANSE and the Pact for the Mar Menor to make progress on some potential sites and explain the actions planned within the Framework of Priority Actions. In addition, contacts were also initiated with the San Javier airport to locate a wetland in the municipality of La Hita.

Rambla regeneration



Environmental regeneration in the basin is essential to guarantee the functionality of the territory and for this reason, actions were carried out to renaturalize and improve the environment of the boulevards and the creation of green corridors that provide connectivity to the drainage network, with special attention to the streams affected by mining. Thus, the Hydrological-Forest Restoration Project was approved to reduce the risk of flooding and improve the environment in the public hydraulic domain of the boulevards of the Sierra Minera de Cartagena. This initiative has an amount of 7,567 million euros and represents the first phase of the global action in the mining boulevards of the area

On the other hand, the initiation of a complementary file to that of the Sierra Minera de Cartagena was authorized for the execution of works and environmental monitoring in the surroundings, which has a budget of 550,000 euros. And the processing of the “Project of actions for the protection against floods and the environmental restoration of the Rambla de El Albujón or Fuente Álamo in the municipalities of Cartagena, Torre Pacheco and Los Alcázares began.

mining sites



A meeting was held with the owners of some of the mining ponds, who were willing to cede the land to proceed with its recovery. In addition, the contract was formalized with the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain to carry out a joint definition of the measures adopted and another with the University of Santiago de Compostela to define where artificial soils, or techno-soils, could be located, which will allow these degraded spaces to be regenerated. recovering the environmental and productive functions of the soil. Therefore, it is expected that a new contract for soil analysis in the area will be awarded shortly.

Actions on farms



MITECO also works to reduce the impacts of agricultural activities at source. The environmental restoration and improvement measures include actions to reduce irrigation returns, conservation agriculture practices and reduction of runoff and erosion processes in the land, among other initiatives.

Protection of the Mediterranean shore



In order to protect the morphological recovery of the Mar Menor shoreline, it is necessary to review and redefine the public maritime-terrestrial domain (DPMT) and actions that guarantee its good condition and integrity. During the last months, he released the demarcation in the Los Nietos environment to public information. In addition, preliminary studies were completed to identify DPMT assets in the El Carmolí (Cartagena) and La Hita (Los Alcázares-San Javier) wetlands.

Work is being done on the reconditioning of the beaches of La Llana, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, and on their corresponding environmental impact study. Regarding the Restoration of Puerto Mayor, in November 2021 the reversion of the land was signed and in December of the same year the action to remove invasive species such as acacias was completed.

Other performances



MITECO also carried out initiatives for flood risk management, such as the drafting of the Project for the Construction of a channel for protection against floods in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) and San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia). At the same time, a call was also drawn up for Town Halls to support the improvement of sanitation networks and rainwater collection systems to improve sanitation and purification actions in the catchment basin of the lagoon.

Likewise, given the critical situation of some species that inhabit the area such as the nacra or the marbled teal, actions were carried out for the conservation of the threatened fauna in the Mar Menor, such as the project to create a reproduction center for marine species .

Finally, they highlighted the support for the productive sectors in the Mar Menor environment, among which the Pleamar Program, the RemediOS Project, the Call for research on biodiversity and bioeconomy or the GePescArt Project stand out.