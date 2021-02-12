Hugo Maradona got tired of everyone talking about Diego, his older brother. And he did not spare words to describe how he feels every time he hears versions and more versions about the causes of death of the greatest soccer player in the history of Argentina and, perhaps, the world.

“So many people are talking that ordinary people, those who loved my brother, they are confusing. One says one thing, the lawyer says another, it is all a confusion. I do not know if they are mudding the court, I do not know what they want to achieve. Thousands of friends appear. Really, those of us who wanted him went out to speak for the memory of my brother, not to stain people, he was to blame or not. If total, the one who was at fault is going to pay it. go out every day to talk, that tires you, new news … Now the only thing missing is for them to say that my brother committed suicide, because they threw so many ways of what my brother died that they confuse people, I do not understand what they want do, I do not understand media fights, lawyers who go to television channels, I do not like that, “Hugo started.

And he continued: “I know that Justice in Argentina is slow, but we must let the Justice act. He already had an autopsy, now they want to do another one, that stains what my brother did on a field, which is for the people Imagine for us, that we live it outside the field, it hurts much more “.

The statement is as crude as it is painful. Hugo, who lives on the outskirts of Naples, the land of Ten, his voice breaks when he speaks, but nothing is saved. And he asks for peace, a little peace for his idol.

El Turco is the sixth child of Doña Tota and Don Diego, and the one who arrived after Pelusa. And it bothers him that his older brother gets dirty, but also that every public statement hurts the sisters. “That gives me more anger”, released.

“They all say they were friends with him, and why weren’t they next to him? I don’t understand what they want with all this commotion, they go out to talk about the past, about drugs, this and that, an incredible thing, I’m very angry with those who go out to talk on TV, not with the daughters huh. Because they, poor, defend themselves as they can and they will have their reasons why they respond on social media. That is not right either, because they would have to be silent waiting for what justice says. But every asshole who comes out to talk now, what about my brother’s past … No, stop. What do you want, fame? How long can you last, 6 more months? What do you want 6 months of fame? No. Remember what he was like. If it hurt you, remember it like a hdp, if it did you good remember it like we do, “he continued in a chat with the Puro Fútbol program (FM Late 93.1).

Hugo was not against Dalma and Gianinna, whom he supports in every step they take, but he warned that he does not like posting so much either.

“It is seen that his time was up and he went to take refuge with them. I hope the three of them are together and resting in peace, although they do not want to let him rest in peace, but hey … I hope that in heaven the social networks have not yet arrived and be calm, “he released. He also told how his last talk with Diez was: “On the 23rd in the morning, 23-24. He called me, woke me up at 3 in the morning. As always, happy. Our conversations were short, both always ironic, making jokes. He told me ‘are you sleeping?’, no, I told him I’m getting ready to go dancing. It was like that. He told me ‘tomorrow I’ll have my stitches taken out’, ‘well I’ll call you tomorrow’. The next day I won’t I called. The next day I was going to call him at night and he died at 6 in the afternoon from here (Italy) “.

El Turco, a former hitch in Argentinos and with a stint in Ascoli, Rayo Vallecano and Japanese football, today lives on the outskirts of Naples. How did you find out about the death of the legend Maradona? “For my daughter, who lives in Miami. I saw everyone looking at me on the street, I said ‘what did I do?’. Here I live in a small town outside Naples, boy, everyone knows me. They looked at me strangely. When I was coming home my daughter, the oldest, called me and said ‘Dad, the uncle died’. My blind fell and I don’t know how I got home driving. When I arrived, my wife was at the door, all the neighbors, and well, that’s how I found out, “he said, recalled and lamented.

Diego with his brothers, Lalo and el Turco.

Finally, the Turk left a very Maradonian comparison, with a memory that will never leave his memory: “San Gennaro performed miracles, and on the pitch my brother also performed miracles, that’s why they compare them. He was a Martian. I lived it As a child, the best version of my brother in Argentinos, on the San Lorenzo court when they played home because they didn’t have electricity in Argentinos, when they played at night, on the Atlanta court … I saw him, he was going to hit balls. You saw it at ground level, it was an impressive thing. “

