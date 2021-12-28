This Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the youngest son of Doña Tota and Don Diego passed away in Monte Di Procida, province of Naples. We talk about Hugo Maradona, brother of Diego Armando, who at age 52 – according to La Gazzetta dello Sport – suffered cardiac arrest.
Like Pelusa, although perhaps not so important, Hugo dedicated himself to professional football. At 18 he signed in Napoli and then went on loan to Ascoli, who played in Serie A.
He played in several international clubs with an average of one season in each: Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Rapid Viena (Austria), Dep. Italia (Venezuela), Club Progreso (Uruguay), PJM Futures, Avispa Fukuoka and Consado le Sapporo ( Japan).
As coach Hugo Maradona he served in Puerto Rico Islanders (2004-2005) and in Italian clubs Boys Quarto (2005-2011), Mariano keller (2012-2017) and Real stop, where he worked since 2018.
In this way, almost a year after the physical loss of Diego Armando Maradona, his brother Hugo will meet again with the “Martian”, as he defined him when he was just beginning to kick a ball in Villa Fiorito.
After the death of his brother, Hugo revealed that he was still “in contact” with Pelusa: “When I dream about him I always find him talking to me. He talks to me, he asks me how I am. There are nights when I wake up and I find that Diego is with me. talking and I tell him like I always said: ‘Stop breaking my balls!’ It’s strong, but they are things that happen in life “,
