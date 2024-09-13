He sexual abuse case in which Spanish footballer Hugo Mallo ended up sentenced to a fine for sexually abusing a woman at the start of a match in the Spanish league is unfortunate news for world sport.

The case, which had been on the radar of the press and football fans in the country for several years, ended its trial on Thursday after a judge in Barcelona sentenced the player to pay a fine of 6,000 euros plus 1,000 euros for moral damages. That is, he will have to pay compensation of around 32 million Colombian pesos.

Now, the victim of this unfortunate event, The woman who was dressed as Espanyol’s mascot on April 24, 2019 and was touched by the player, spoke to the Spanish media about her perception of the sentence and the martyrdom she has endured for years.

The victim’s reaction to Hugo Mallo’s conviction

The events took place before the start of a match between Espanyol and Celta de Vigo, a team of which Mallo was captain at the time. In January of this year, the player was summoned to trial and, in the end, the sentence was issued convicting him of being responsible for the events.

The sentence mentions that the player “with the intention of satisfying his libidinous desire and undermining the sexual indemnity of the same, He put his hands under her costume and touched her breasts.forcing ‘Ana’ to step back and push the accused away with her right hand.”

Hugo Mallo found guilty of ‘sexual abuse’ for touching the breasts of the RCD Espanyol employee who worked as the team’s mascot. 📌Sentence of 20 months, plus a fine of €6,000, plus compensation of €1,000 to the victim for moral damages. pic.twitter.com/enOELyDkzu — The B side of football (@lacarabfutbol_) September 12, 2024

Carme Coma, the victim, was relieved to be able to speak publicly about the case because, according to her, she feared for her safety. “I have spent five long years in anonymity with much shame and fear “because of what could happen to me, my family and those close to me. I simply wanted to wait for a court ruling,” he told the newspaper AS.

In addition to this, he revealed that, at first, he did not think about reporting for a “block”or” but later understood that he had been the object of abuse and that it could not be tolerated. He also assured that the team in which the player played at that time, Celta de Vigo, simply told him that “they would take into account what he explained to them and that they would evaluate it.”

Coma said she was satisfied with the verdict because her version of events that occurred so long ago was recognized. “I didn’t want financial compensation, I just wanted justice,” she said.

Hugo Mallo Photo:EFE and taken from the video Share

Finally, she called on society to raise awareness of these types of cases, which, according to her, most of the time have no consequences for the abuser. “Before a boy lifts a girl’s skirt or a teenager pulls on another girl’s bra, he will think twice.”he mentioned.

Hugo Mallo, for his part, announced that he will appeal to the courts to reverse the sentence and prove his innocence.

#ItIsNotTimeToShutUp



If your life is at risk, you can call 123, the emergency line in Colombia. Also, if you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, you can contact the national line 155 or the purple line of the Secretariat for Women in Bogotá, 018000112137.

