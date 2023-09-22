Hugo López-Gatellthe Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, made official his intention to run for the internal candidacyto of Brunette to the Head of Government of Mexico City in the 2024 elections.

Gatell wants to follow in Sheinbaum’s footsteps

In an interview with LA JORNADA, López-Gatell expressed his determination to go for the position in CDMX and continue what he calls “the transformation” of the outgoing government of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, virtual candidate of the 4T for the Presidency of Mexico in the following year.

In his words, López-Gatell emphasized the importance of maintaining certain fundamental elements that have been pillars of Sheinbaum’s administration, such as justice, equality, integration, social development and inclusive economic development. He also highlighted his vision of a city of freedoms, a city that offers opportunities for all.

On his path to candidacy, López-Gatell has worked together with colleagues from the Fourth Transformation Movement to chart a route that builds on what Claudia Sheinbaum called the “second floor of transformation”.

Its objective is to take advantage of the legacy of Sheinbaum and President López Obrador, carrying out a profound expansion of opportunities in Mexico City.

Hugo López-Gatell has competition: Harfuch and Brugada

In addition to Hugo López-Gatellother contenders for Morena’s candidacy for the Head of Government of Mexico City include Omar García Harfuchformer Secretary of Citizen Security, and Clara Brugadalicensed mayor of Iztapalapa.

It is important to note that López-Gatell has had the support of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has praised him for his performance as the “czar” of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico. However, his management has not been without criticism, especially with regard to the shortage of medicines at the national level.

President López Obrador has defended López-Gatell, calling the criticism against him grotesque attacks provoked by what he considers “manipulations” by the media.

In a recent press conference, López Obrador expressed his respect, affection and admiration for Dr. López-Gatell, whom he described as an honest and highly intelligent public servant.