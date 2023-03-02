At the Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Boca Juniors thrashed Patronato de Paraná 3-0 with a hat-trick by Darío Benedetto and became champion of the Argentine Super Cup, establishing itself as the most winning club nationwide, leaving behind its classic rival River Plate.
Coach Hugo Benjamín Ibarra got his second title since he took the reins of the team, after the one in the last Professional League, and was very close to Sebastián Battaglia’s mark, record man in “Xeneize”. We go over the numbers.
· 6 local championships (Opening 98, Closing 99, Opening 2000, Opening 2005, Closing 2006 and Opening 2008)
· 9 international cups (Libertadores 2000, Intercontinental 2000, Libertadores 2001, Libertadores 2003, Sudamericana 2005, Recopa Sudamericana 2005, Recopa Sudamericana 2006, Libertadores 2007 and Recopa Sudamericana 2008)
· 2 titles as coach (Professional League 2022 and the recent Supercopa Argentina 2022)
· 6 local championships (Opening 98, Closing 99, Opening 2000, Opening 2003, Opening 2005 and Closing 2006)
· 10 international cups (Libertadores 2000, Intercontinental 2000, Libertadores 2001, Libertadores 2003, Intercontinental 2003, Sudamericana 2004, Recopa Sudamericana 2005, Sudamericana 2005, Recopa Sudamericana 2006 and Libertadores 2007)
· 2 titles as coach (First Division 2016/2017 and Superliga Argentina 2017/2018)
· 7 local championships (Closing 99, Apertura 2000, Apertura 2003, Apertura 2005, Clausura 2006, Apertura 2008 and Apertura 2011)
· 10 international cups (Libertadores 2000, Intercontinental 2000, Libertadores 2001, Libertadores 2003, Intercontinental 2003, Sudamericana 2005, Recopa Sudamericana 2005, Recopa Sudamericana 2006, Libertadores 2007 and Recopa Sudamericana 2008)
· 2 titles as coach (Argentine Cup 2019/2020 and League Cup 2022)
