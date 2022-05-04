Hugo González has recorded outstanding campaigns and performances with both Necaxa and FC Juárez, however, the goalkeeper had a hard time consolidating with Monterrey. During his different stages in Rayados, the 31-year-old player was left to duty under the three posts and earned the animosity of the albiazules followers, who even nicknamed him ‘Manos Guangas’ after registering some punctual failures.
González was on loan with the Braves for the past year. According to the most recent reports, the soccer player from San Luis Potosí will not remain with the border team and will return to Rayados once his loan ends.
According to information from the Fox Sports network, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will not remain in charge of FC Juárez for the following season, Miguel Ángel Garza will remain in his favorite position and Hugo González will not continue with this squad, so he will have to report with Monterrey ahead of Opening 2022.
Given this scenario, it is still not clear what the fate of the Mexican goalkeeper will be. A third stint with Rayados seems unlikely, despite the fact that Esteban Andrada’s performance has not lived up to expectations. The Argentine goalkeeper has been harshly criticized by the fans for his constant blunders throughout Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
Some journalistic reports indicate that before the departure of Raúl Gudiño, Chivas de Guadalajara would be interested in hiring Hugo González so that he competes for the position with Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez. So far there is no more information about this possible signing for the Sacred Flock.
#Hugo #González #return #Rayados #finishing #loan
