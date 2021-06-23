The Mexican goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez He has closed a cycle in his career as a professional to start a completely different one. Now, the goalkeeper is the new goal of the Bravos de Juárez, where he wishes to trace his own history, although he does not forget the nickname that a sector of Rayados de Monterrey fans awarded him.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
After the mistakes made in some games, the followers of La Pandilla decided to nickname him as the ‘Guangas Hands’; However, González was never affected by the nickname, on the contrary, it only made him laugh.
“The truth always made me laugh, it never affected me. I was always a little further away from social networks, I did not get to see what they said about me and I think that was something I had, that did not give me down. It would have been complicated if I had been on the lookout, “said the goalkeeper in an interview for Fox Sports.
UNFORTUNATE: Hugo González talks about why his forced departure from Rayados took place
The new goalkeeper of the Bravos de Juárez, Hugo González, detailed in an interview that he left Rayados de Monterrey because the fans got involved with his family.
‘Tuca’ Ferretti throws a new dart at Tigres for his controversial departure from the team
Ricardo Ferretti continues to be upset by his departure from Tigres and once again declared against the directive
Juárez will add 3 quality reinforcements to Ricardo Ferreti’s project
Quincy Promes, the impossible reinforcement for Rayados de Monterrey
The Rayados de Monterrey team was interested in the signing of the player Quincy Promes, from Spartak Moscow, however, his high value makes it impossible.
“The truth always made me laugh, it never affected me”
– Hugo Gonzalez
On the other hand, Hugo Gonzalez He mentioned that his departure from Rayados de Monterrey was more due to a family issue than a personal one. It should be remembered that in 90min we reported that a handful of pseudo-fans of the team messed with their family.
“Yes, more familiar than personal, the truth is that I was calm, but if it was more familiar, family stability was what forced me to leave Monterrey, but good, “he stressed.
This is how the 30-year-old goalkeeper will have a new challenge in his professional career, now defending all three of the Bravos de Juárez. Without a doubt, he is expected to be the undisputed starter, since for something the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti decided to bet on his services when he saw that he no longer entered Monterrey plans.
Leave a Reply