In the latest edition of This is warOn March 3, it was announced that Hugo García would be part of the team that will represent Peru at EEG Puerto Rico.

The young competitor said he would give his best to win the competition abroad. The announcement of his participation touched him a lot.

After the news, his mother Fabiola Silva He dedicated a tender message to him on his social networks. Through Instagram, he wished him good luck in this new stage away from the country.

“Son, congratulations! I know that you will give a thousand percent, as in everything you do, “wrote the reality boy’s mother.

“I love you very much and I am proud of you. You are a wonderful son and you strive in everything you set your mind to. Good luck ”, added the mother of the family.

Hugo García did not hesitate to answer the message. “I love you with all my heart. Thank you for being by my side at all times and guiding me on the right path ”, wrote the young cyclist.

Hugo García revealed that he was operated

The absence of Hugo Garcia In This is War, he worried his fans, who thought he had caught COVID-19.

However, the young man spoke on his social networks to explain the reasons why he missed the competition program.

He said he had undergone a surgical operation. “I’m not going to go into detail, just tell you that I’ve slept like I haven’t slept in a long time. I’m already feeling a lot better, I’m already more recovered … So I hope to be with you very soon and return to the program, “he added.

