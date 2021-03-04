Hugo García became another of the competitors that have been confirmed for the special edition of Warriors Puerto Rico, in which a Peruvian team will participate. The reality boy will be the one in charge of leading the national group.

Johanna san miguel She was very excited to name the member of her team as the captain, who will also choose six of her teammates to make the trip to the Caribbean country.

“A historic moment. We have already won in Colombia and now is an opportunity to go (to Puerto Rico) and show that we are very good at what we do, ”said the host of Esto es guerra.

Hugo García was very nervous after hearing his name and expressed his gratitude for the confidence of the production. “I think it is a privilege. Anyone could be part of the Peru team. Representing the program is a great job and it happens to me when I need it most, ”he said.

Gian Piero Díaz congratulated the reality boy and asked him to return with the cup, to which the ‘warrior’ replied: “Anyway. I’m going to do a good job, I’m always going to do my best. I’m going to make an effort and, as they say, up Peru ”.

Karen Dejo reveals that she was summoned to Guerreros Puerto Rico

The model visited the set of On everyone’s lips and he said that he will travel to Puerto Rico to join the cast of the international version of This is war.

“I am very happy. I have been preparing absolutely every day, because Peru does not sit idly by. We are going to be the best of a selection. Get ready in Puerto Rico, because we are going to compete, we are going to go for the victory, “he said. Karen I leave.

