Although the Peruvian team was eliminated from reality Warriors Puerto Rico, the participant Hugo García was recognized as the best competitor in the space.

Through his social networks, the 27-year-old model shared a photo in which he poses very proudly holding the Most valuable player or most valuable competitor cup. “Thanks to everyone who was part of this and trusted me. Puerto Rico, Peru One of the best experiences of my life! ”, He wrote as a legend of the post.

The reality boys and friends of Hugo García, Patricio Parodi and Nicola Porcella were the first to react to the publication. “Congratulations bro ‘, you are a crack. Well deserved that drink ”, commented Flavia Laos’s boyfriend. “No better man could come to represent the best warrior! You were a crack brother, you broke it ”, added the pilot.

Hugo García was the best competitor in Guerreros Puerto Rico. Photo: Hugo García Instagram capture

Which country won in the Guerreros Puerto Rico final?

On Thursday, March 18, the final competition of Guerreros Puerto Rico was held, in which the local team rose as champion after defeating the Peruvian team, made up of Israel Dreyfus, Macarena Vélez, Karen Dejo, Tepha Loza, Hugo García and Nicola Porcella.

Faced with the outcome of the international contest, the model Tepha Loza He regretted having to say goodbye to the Puerto Rican country. “Last day on this beautiful island, I take the most beautiful thing from this trip. I met great people and incredible places, “he wrote on his profile Instagram.

For its part, Nicola Porcella He also posted an emotional farewell and highlighted the talent of his compatriots. “He couldn’t win, but he got the best of every one of the guys I played with. Hugo is the best indeed, a boy who overcomes all the challenges that life can present him and continues to fight for him and his family, Israel is the legend, always focused and willing to help and supply anyone. Tepha has an immense heart, despite her injury she never lowered her arms ”, wrote the influencer on his social network.

Hugo García participated in Guerreros Puerto Rico alongside Israel Dreyfus, Macarena Vélez, Karen Dejo, Tepha Loza, Hugo García and Nicola Porcella. Photo: Hugo García Instagram

“Macarena overcame her fears and fought to the last and Karen is the most passionate person I have ever met, she never gives anything for lost. Thank you guys for dropping everything and conquering your fears, I am proud of each one. And Puerto Rico I will be eternally grateful to them, it started with a great rivalry and we ended up being brothers, they deserve that star. Heartfelt thanks to all who supported us ”, he concluded.

