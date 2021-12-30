Hugo Garcia has just officially become one of the 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2021. A few days ago, the complete list of winners of the international beauty pageant was released, in which the member of Esto es guerra is listed as the Peruvian with the most votes, above great celebrities, including Jinby BTS David beckham, Jason Derulo and Chris Pine.

Hugo García is ranked 34 in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021. Photo: TC Candler.

The reality boy, who weeks ago went public with his romance with Alessia Rovegno, was ranked 34th in this year’s TC Candler contest.

Jin is ranked 35th in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021. Photo: TC Candler.

On the other hand, Jin (a member of the BTS group) was ranked 35, just one notch after Hugo García, while the former footballer David beckham came in at 39th, singer and dancer Jason Derulo at 40 and actor Chris Pine at 42.

David Beckham is ranked 39th in The World’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021. Photo: TC Candler.

Chris Pine is 42nd in the World’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021. Photo: TC Candler.

It should be noted that, in addition to García, other Peruvians who stood out in The 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2021 They were the actor Andrés Wiese and the reality boy Patricio Parodi.

However, the Peruvian nominees this year (Ivana Yturbe, Luciana Fuster and Jazmín Pinedo) failed to reach a place in the ranking.

Andrés Wiese beats Tom Holland in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021

In this year’s edition, Andrés Wiese beat Tom Holland in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021, a contest run by the TC Candler organization.

The remembered Nicolás de las casas de Al fondo hay Sitio ranked number 52, while the protagonist of Spider-Man: no way home was ranked 58.

Andrés Wiese was on the list of The 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2021. Photo: composition / Instagram

What positions did Hugo García and other Peruvians hold?

You can see here who were the winners Peruvians in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021 and in which positions they finished:

Hugo García (34th place)

Andrés Wiese (position 52)

Patricio Parodi (position 62)