It will not be in the 2023 season. Hugo Garcia He surprised the viewers of “Esto es guerra” by announcing his departure from the program during the final gala that took place last Tuesday, December 20. The model of the competition reality show with the highest rating on TV comes after eight long years. In recent months, the model was considered one of the most famous characters in the América Televisión space and the “warriors” team.

Hugo García announced his retirement from “EEG”

Hugo García faced the combatant Said Palao in an extreme circuit in the last edition of “This is war”. After taking the victory and giving the ‘warriors’ team 100 points, the young man sat down and cried with emotion. It was at that time that the production announced that the model would withdraw from the reality show.

“Many do not know, but this is the last final for Hugo García in ‘This is war’. With this he says goodbye through the big door . Eight years in the program and we are all proud of it”, recounted the announcer ‘Mister G’.

In this way, it was confirmed that Hugo will not return to the program in the 2023 season.

Hugo reveals reasons for his departure

Hours after the announcement, Hugo García spoke for the cameras of “América spectacles” and revealed in detail the reasons that motivated him to withdraw from “This is war”. According to the model, this decision has been under consideration for a long time.

“It’s been months of thinking and making the decision, I spoke with my family, my friends, with Ale (…) ‘This is war’ opened the doors for me, I haven’t left for eight years,” he said. “Now I want to do new things, I already need a break for my mind and body, and grow professionally” added the popular ‘Super Hugo’.

Alessia Rovegno sends an emotional message to Hugo

Before the announcement of the departure of Hugo García from “This is war”, his girlfriend Alessia Rovegno sent him an emotional message in which she showed her support.