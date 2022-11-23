He minimized the comments! Hugo Garcia He came out in defense of his partner Alessia Rovegno and responded to Miss Bolivia, who had severe qualifications against the Peruvian and against other future Miss Universe participants. The reality boy stated that the foreigner should prepare because the young model is very focused on reaching the last instance of the competition.

In addition, he highlighted the support that Rovegno receives from his family and his close environment: “I have nothing to say, Alessia is focused on her, she is preparing well (…). Rather that she get ready because she will put up a good fight, nothing more”.

Hugo García would like to live with Alessia Rovegno

Hugo García revealed that he spoke with his partner about the issue of coexistence and that it is part of his plans.

“We have talked about the issue of living together, of moving in together. Since we spend a lot of time together, it is in our plans, and I hope it can happen soon, ”she began.

Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García have been a couple for eight months. Photo: Alessia Rovegno/Instagram

Is Hugo García a distraction for Alessia Rovegno?

In the midst of her preparation to represent Peru in Miss Universe 2022, Alessia Rovegno was a matter of accusations for only showing moments with her partner Hugo García instead of revealing more details of her participation in the beauty pageant.

Faced with this situation, the beauty queen spoke out to categorically deny that perhaps her partner is a distraction for her. “ Let’s not confuse the personal with the professional . We all have the right to decide how we manage our private life in free time”, was the model’s response.