The Peruvian team of Esto es Guerra competed for the first time in Guerreros Puerto Rico on Monday, March 8 without much success, which left the fans of the reality boys very sorry. Despite this defeat, Hugo Garcia, one of the participants, is convinced that his team will rise up and surprise with its potential.

Through your official account Instagram, the model shared an encouraging message in which she expressed the faith she has in each and every one of the competitors of the group led by Nicola Porcella. “The game has just begun, remember that he who laughs last laughs better,” wrote García, who a few weeks ago confirmed the end of his relationship with Mafer Neyra.

Hugo García’s message about the Peruvian team in Guerreros Puerto Rico. Photo: Hugo García / Instagram

Along with said publication, Hugo Garcia shared a photograph in which he is shown with a mask and wearing the uniform of the Peruvian team present in Warriors Puerto Rico.

Members of This is War reacted to the young athlete’s message on Instagram and wished him success in this new competition. “You will go champion, my bro. They don’t know who they messed with, ”wrote Patricio Parodi; “Come on, bro, with everything,” commented Ignacio Baladán; “Still, brother,” added Said Palao.

Nicola Porcella justifies Peruvian defeat at Guerreros Puerto Rico

Nicola Porcella justified the defeat of the Peruvian team in Guerreros Puerto Rico by assuring that there were many disadvantages that ended up notoriously damaging them.

“What happens is that the games are arms games and for the power game we didn’t have time to rehearse. Tepha (Loza) is ill and could not play. So there were eight of them and we were five, so we had to cover the gaps, “he said.

The premiere of Guerreros Puerto Rico was held last Monday, March 8. Photo: Instagram / Nicola Porcella captures

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.