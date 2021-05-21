Almost three months after the break between Hugo García and ‘Mafer Neyra ‘, the ex-partner has caused a stir among her followers.

A few days ago, the model Maria Fernanda NeyraWhile answering questions from his followers on Instagram, he maintained that none of the three tattoos on his body would be erased. This included the one she made with her ex-boyfriend.

The participant of This is war expressed his opinion on what was expressed by the model on social networks and agreed with his decision.

“Yes, we have tattoos together, I don’t see anything wrong with it. I think it’s something that happened in my life, I keep the best memories. I wish her the best, she is an incredible girl and I will always have nice words for her because I know the kind of person she is, “said the reality boy for the cameras of America TV.

In addition, Hugo Garcia He also indicated that he had no intention of erasing the tattoo he shares with ‘Mafer‘ Neyra, which bears the date of the beginning of their relationship.

“I am not going to erase it because it is something that happened in my life and I have the best memories of it. We know what it means, period ”, affirmed the ‘warrior’.

The participant of the reality show highlighted in front of the cameras the good relationship they still have. “We have had a conversation. I think we did not end on bad terms, we ended very well, speaking it. Each one has a way of thinking and we know why things happened ”, he concluded Garcia.

