Jesus Alzamora had Hugo García as a guest in the recent video on his YouTube channel La Banca. The member of This is War confessed in front of the former TV host and revealed some secrets.

Between what they spoke, they touched on the subject of fatherhood and the responsibility that comes with being one. On this point, the warrior expressed his wishes to have a child.

Hugo Garcia, who separated from Mafer Neyra at the end of February, said that he wants to become a father before he is 30 years old. “I am dying to have a child. I want to be a young dad, I want to enjoy my son ”, said the Peruvian model in the conversation.

Also, he said that to raise one requires achieving economic stability. “ I want nothing to be missing , take him on a trip, put him into sports. Don’t think about debt, ”EEG’s competitor pointed out.

Hugo García grateful for being at EEG Puerto Rico

As you remember, Hugo Garcia He was part of the group that traveled to Puerto Rico to compete in a special duel with the participants from the Caribbean country.

Despite the efforts, the Peruvian group failed to win. However, the young model was chosen as the best competitor on the show.

“Thanks to everyone who was part of this and trusted me. Puerto Rico, Peru. One of the best experiences of my life! ”Was García’s message.

