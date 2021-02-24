Hugo Garcia clarified his sentimental situation after being linked with a famous international model. The member of This is War confirmed days ago his separation with Mafer Neyra, with whom he had a relationship for six years.

The program Amor y fuego related the reality boy with Sara Orrego. He stated that the two had met during a trip to Miami and that they had shared several ‘likes’ on Instagram; they also suggested infidelity.

However, the competitor labeled these reports as false and assured that he has no link with the person in question, a Colombian national.

“Some news have passed me where they relate me to the model Sara Orrego. 1. I don’t know her and we have never met. 2. Not everything that appears in the press is true. Don’t spread any fake news, please. 3. At home they taught me respect and life taught me who to respect. Mafer is and will always be one of those people “, Hugo García wrote in Instagram.

Lines below, the figure of América Televisión stated that he will not continue talking about the subject or his personal life: “I put an end to this. Thank you all for your messages and good vibes ”.

Hugo Garcia

Own Sara orrego She also spoke after being the target of negative comments for being linked to the ‘warrior’. “I don’t know why they involved me in this but I have no idea who that man will be,” he said.

Sample HTML Block

Hugo García and Mafer Neyra communicated their break

The influencers made it known that they are no longer a couple through a statement on their official social media accounts. In the message they released, they detailed that the decision was by mutual agreement and that they hope their followers can respect their privacy.

Mafer and I have decided to put an end to a very beautiful stage in our lives. Today, we are on different paths and we have decided to separate by mutual agreement. Although it is a personal matter, we want to tell you about it because of all the love they gave us ”, reads the letter of Hugo Garcia.

19.2.2021 | Story of Hugo García announcing the end of his relationship with Mafer Neyra. Photo: Hugo García / Instagram

Hugo García, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.