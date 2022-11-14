Hugo Garcia went to the Bad Bunny concert, this November 13, at the National Stadium in Lima. The reality boy lived in his own flesh one of the best shows of 2022, but, after the show, he had a bad time for the theft of his mobile phone.

In his Instagram stories, the model reported the theft of his device when he was leaving the José Díaz colossus. “ They stole my cell phone outside the concert ”, put the young man.

“So be careful with your stuff, people. Incredible how one can not even turn around to take a photo because there is already someone who wants to take it easy and steals from you, “added the competitor.

Hugo García suffers theft of his phone. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Garcia He asked his followers to stay alert when they go to the “Bad Rabbit” concert, since crime occurs anywhere.

Hugo García’s joke on Natalie Vértiz

Natalie Vertiz It was another of the celebrities of the Peruvian show business who attended Bad Bunny’s first concert at the Nacional. The former Miss Peru was in an area located near the stage next to the reality boy.

In a video that was shared on networks, it was seen how the model tries to joke with the host of “You are in all” by taking her wallet. The presenter noticed her and caught her attention.

Ethel Pozo says her tickets were cloned

Ethel Pozo had a bad time at the Bad Bunny concert. According to her account, they cloned her tickets after buying from a person outside Teleticket and she missed several minutes of the show.

However, he managed to enter the National Stadium and enjoyed the show with Brunella Horna. “Unfortunately, what I feared happened. All the entrances have been cloned and we are in a problem because they do not let us pass, ”she said in the video of her.