On Friday, February 19, the member of This is War Hugo García used his Instagram account to inform his 2.2 million followers of the end of his relationship with Mafer Neyra.

Through his stories, the warrior told the reasons that led him to the end of his relationship with the model and influencer, after almost six years of relationship.

“I wanted to tell you that Mafer and I have decided to end a very beautiful stage in our lives. Today we are on different paths and we have decided to separate by mutual agreement “, began the popular ‘Baby’.

“Although it is a personal issue, we want to tell them for all the love they gave us and for the respect they deserve,” he said, and then ask his fans to “respect his decision.”

Hugo García’s statement takes his followers by surprise, because during his presentation in the new season of Esto es guerra, and after being questioned by Johanna san miguelHe maintained that their relationship was fluctuating well.

“I am more in love than ever. I’m going to be 6 years old, “said the reality boy at that time.

A similar statement was made in August 2020, during an interview with the program. On everyone’s lips, where he assured that his relationship with Mafer Neyra was in the ‘best moment’.