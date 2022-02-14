Hugo Garcia and his girlfriend Alessia Rovegno traveled to New York, United States, as they had been announced. However, users did not expect that the influencer and the former member of This is war would be encouraged to make a permanent memory on their skin during their stay.

Through his social networks, the former member of This is war He pointed out that he went to the studio of the famous Peruvian tattoo artist Stefano Alcántara.

YOU CAN SEE: Alexandra Balarezo met Hugo García and his girlfriend, Alessia Rovegno, in a nightclub

For her part, the model shared a clip where she appears kissing Hugo inside the place, and mentioned that both would get a tattoo, although it is not known if it will be a couple design. “ New tattoo, guess where? wrote.

In this way, Alessia showed how Hugo García’s tattoo process was.

Hugo García and Mafer Neyra also got a tattoo

During their relationship, Hugo García and Mafer Neyra were one of the strongest couples in the Peruvian show business. Therefore, in 2017, they decided to reflect their love in a tattoo. They both got the same date tattooed on their wrists, XXV III XVWell, it is the day they started their romance.

In 2021, the couple decided to end their relationship; however, they ruled out the option of removing the tattoo.

Hugo and Mafer tattoo. Photo: Instagram

Hugo García reveals that he was the first to say “I love you” in his relationship with Alessia Rovegno

Last February 3, Hugo Garcia Y alessia rovegno They were in Everyone’s mouth, where they revealed unpublished details of their love relationship with which the hosts of the program were surprised.

“Who said ‘I love you’ first?” asked Tula Rodríguez, and the former reality boy raised a lollipop with the phrase: “That’s me.”

Hugo García and Alessia Rovegno meet Alexandra Balarezo, former outgoing ‘reality boy’, in a nightclub

A few days ago, the “cover couple” was caught dancing in a nightclub, along with Vania Bludau, Mario Irivarren, Nicola Porcella and other celebrities. However, what caught the most attention was the presence of Alexandra Balarezo, who dated Hugo before he made her courtship with Alessia official.