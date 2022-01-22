The author of the second goal of Valencia, Hugo Hard, made self-criticism, in the microphones of Movistar LaLiga.

Disappointment: “I think it’s not the first time it’s happened to us. If we want to be at the top we have to know how to play these minutes. We leave feeling sorry after a good first half.

Arreon: “In the end we are playing at Atlético’s house, which pushes and puts you in. But it is not an excuse. A 0-2 must be defended tooth and nail. It is undeserved”.

Improvement: “We will have to watch the video, watch repetitions and know how to improve. It is not normal for this to happen to us so many times, because we had the victory and it eludes us. Football is not about sensations but about victories. We have had a bad streak that have to cut.”

Guillamón: “We’ve fallen far behind”

Defeat: “Very hard, we had the game very well on track and it has gone in the discount”.

comeback: “We knew that they were going to push with their people to score a goal and get into the game. I think we’ve fallen far behind, we’ve conceded a lot against a team that has great players. We have to be smarter in these situations. No It’s the first time it’s happened to us. We have to set the pace of the game in these situations”.

Revenge, in the Cup: “We have a few days to rest mentally after this tough defeat. Then the Cup will come, at home, with our people, in which we have to go all out”.