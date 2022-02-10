Hugo Harddespite scoring and getting his team to go to Mestalla with the tie yet to be decided, he showed visibly angry at the end of the match. First “for not having scored the second goal” and second for “the penalty like a castle that the referee has not whistled in an incomprehensible way”.



Tie: “It’s a draw in a field where Madrid and Barcelona have lost. I’m leaving with a bittersweet feeling for not scoring the second goal, but it’s a good game. But as I told you, we’re a bit sore, we wanted to win.

Penalty: “I still don’t understand why they don’t call a penalty, it’s a penalty like a castle. The other day they gave Cádiz a laughing penalty, today the defender runs me over and the referee didn’t call anything”.

Cup: “I hope it doesn’t end in the Mestalla, we want two more games. The goal was a team goal.”