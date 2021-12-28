Former soccer player Hugo Maradona, Diego Armando Maradona’s younger brother, has died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Monte de Procida, in the province of Naples, in southern Italy, where the Argentine star continues to be a popular idol, according to reports local media.

The minor of the Maradona, 52, died this morning at his home, where Pozzuoli’s emergency services quickly came, although they could only confirm his death, according to sources, who say that Maradona had planned to undergo cardiac tests soon.

The death of Hugo, who had lived in Italy for a long time, occurs just over a year after the death of Diego, on November 25, 2020, whose disappearance shocked the world of football and in particular the Neapolitan fans, who idolized to the Argentine player.

The youngest of the Maradona, who started playing very young like his brothers Diego and Lalo, did not have a long career in Italy. Although he signed very young to play for Napoli and was loaned to a top-flight team (Ascoli), he failed to emerge.

Formed in the Argentinos Junior, Hugo played in numerous teams from different countries, such as the Austrian Rapid Vienna, the Spanish Rayo Vallecano, the Venezuelan Deportivo Italia and the Avispa Fukuoka, among other Japanese clubs. He also played in Uruguay and Canada before joining the Naples youth ranks.

Just a few months ago, Maradona’s younger brother had announced his intention to stand in the municipal elections of South Naples as head of Enzo Rivellini’s central Napoli list, which was part of the right-wing coalition led by Catello Maresca and which failed obtain the mayoralty of the capital of partenopea.

Maradona, who was known as “el Turquito”, did not have Italian nationality although he resided in the country regularly after having married there in 2016, in the municipality of Bacoli, where he married Paola Morra and had three children: Nicole, Thiago and Melina.