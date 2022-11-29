Wednesday, November 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hugo Chávez’s daughter upset by video in “tribute” to her father

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in World
0


close

chavez cartoon

The video went viral on the networks.

Photo:

screenshot

The video went viral on the networks.

The audiovisual was a tribute to Hugo Chávez and the soccer player Diego Maradona.

The daughter of the late Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, showed her discomfort on social networks after her father was “honoured” in a video with a video game format and in which he appears as a superhero.

(Also read: Why is Maduro the big winner after restarting the dialogue with the opposition?)

See also  Ukraine, Di Maio to Affaritaliani.it: "To seek peace with insistence"

María Gabriela Chávez, who has held positions as Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations, he deemed the video “disrespectful”.

In the audiovisual they also appear as superheroes, President Nicolás Maduro, the governor of the Carabobo state, Rafael Lacava and the soccer player Diego Maradona in a soccer field.

The presentation of the video was made in Carabobo together with the Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami, the Argentine ambassador in Venezuela, Oscar Laborde and the former world champion, Luis Alberto Islas, Maradona’s partner.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

See also  Two sub-strains of omicron affect 'near-brain'

More news

The keys to the restart of dialogues between the Maduro regime and the opposition
Chavismo includes Álex Saab’s wife in negotiations with the opposition

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Hugo #Chávezs #daughter #upset #video #tribute #father

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Qatar World Cup: the beautiful model who makes a "cow" for the trip, video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.