Hugo Chávez’s daughter upset by video in “tribute” to her father

The daughter of the late Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, showed her discomfort on social networks after her father was “honoured” in a video with a video game format and in which he appears as a superhero.

(Also read: Why is Maduro the big winner after restarting the dialogue with the opposition?)

María Gabriela Chávez, who has held positions as Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations, he deemed the video “disrespectful”.

In the audiovisual they also appear as superheroes, President Nicolás Maduro, the governor of the Carabobo state, Rafael Lacava and the soccer player Diego Maradona in a soccer field.

Simple: The best way to honor Commander Chávez is by following his example of life, humility and dedication. NEVER making a grotesque video of some dumb superheroes. It is a lack of respect to the memory of my father!! CHAVEZ LIVES IN THE SOUL OF HIS PEOPLE!! — M. Gabriela Chávez C. (@ Maby80) November 28, 2022

The presentation of the video was made in Carabobo together with the Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami, the Argentine ambassador in Venezuela, Oscar Laborde and the former world champion, Luis Alberto Islas, Maradona’s partner.

Lacavista communication: in an anniversary video of the Diego Armando Maradona Sports Center (which has a giant sculpture of the soccer player) in Puerto Cabello, a Lacava-Batman and a Maduro-Avenger play soccer -to the sound of Super Smash Bros- with an angel Chávez and an angel Maradona. pic.twitter.com/vec213rLD4 —Tony Frangie Mawad (@TonyFrangieM) November 27, 2022

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

The keys to the restart of dialogues between the Maduro regime and the opposition

Chavismo includes Álex Saab’s wife in negotiations with the opposition