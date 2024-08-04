Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 10:30

Hugo Calderano arrived for the bronze medal match with the feeling that he had already made history. Never before had an athlete from outside Asia or Europe reached the semifinals of the men’s Olympic table tennis tournament. After being defeated by the Swede Truls Moregard for the right to compete for the gold, Calderano returned to play this Sunday (4) in the fight for the bronze. His opponent was a rising star in world table tennis: Félix Lebrun, a Frenchman who was only 17 years old. For Lebrun, in addition to the bronze, it was the opportunity for a kind of revenge, since in the quarterfinals Calderano had defeated his brother, Alexis Lebrun.

With the support of the fans at the Paris South 4 Arena, Lebrun started the match better. In the first set, Calderano opened up a 4-2 lead, but the Frenchman soon turned it around to 8-4. Lebrun took advantage of the Brazilian’s mistakes to make it 11-6.

Seemingly nervous, Hugo continued to make a lot of mistakes in the second set, which made his opponent reach 6-2. The Brazilian tried to react and close the gap, reducing the gap to 9-8. The Frenchman’s coach called a timeout and stopped the match. On the return, Hugo tied it up and turned it around to 10-9. But Félix managed to reverse the deficit and took the lead again, closing the set at 12-10, and opening up a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set began with the opponents exchanging points, but the Brazilian soon opened up a 5-2 lead. Lebrun then closed the gap to 6-6 and turned it around to 8-6. Uncomfortable, Hugo started making mistakes again. The Frenchman took advantage of this and closed the set at 11-7.

The fourth set was all or nothing for the Brazilian. The set started with a 2-2 tie, but Lebrun soon broke away to take the lead, with a 5-2 lead. The local table tennis player continued to force the game and Hugo was unable to respond. And with yet another mistake by the Brazilian, Félix Lebrun closed the set at 11-6 and the duel at 4-0, winning an unprecedented Olympic bronze medal for France.

Related news:

Despite the defeat, Hugo Calderano achieved the best result by a Brazilian athlete in the history of the Olympic Games, surpassing a feat that belonged to him. In the Tokyo edition, the table tennis player from Rio de Janeiro had reached the quarterfinals.