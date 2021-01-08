METZINGEN (dpa-AFX) – The fashion retailer HUGO BOSS was one of the big losers last year. The group, which is already undergoing restructuring, was faced with massive headwinds from the corona pandemic. Investors refrained. And in the middle of the crisis, the company known for its men’s suits also lost its boss. With the ongoing pandemic, Hugo Boss will also face major challenges in the new year. What’s going on at the company, what analysts are saying, and what the stock is doing.

THE SITUATION AT HUGO BOSS:

The high-quality tailor from Metzingen at the foot of the Swabian Alb was hit hard by the corona pandemic: Closed shops caused heavy losses last spring. For the third quarter, Hugo Boss was able to report a recovery and a return to profitability thanks to a massive step on the cost brake, but hopes of a normalization of the development were ultimately dashed by the renewed lockdown in many regions that are important for Hugo Boss made. The managers may have written off the fourth quarter. This is particularly bitter as Hugo Boss always traditionally does strong business at the end of the year.

The comparatively small online business remains a problem for the company. Like many other dealers, the group recorded strong growth here – in the third quarter it was a solid 66 percent. But the share of sales was around 10 percent. Hugo Boss wants to push the business – this year the mark of 200 million euros in sales in e-commerce is to be cracked, in 2022 it should be 400 million euros. By way of comparison: E-commerce revenues in 2019 were 151 million euros – with total sales of just under 3 billion euros.

Hugo Boss not only relies on its own shop, but also on platform partnerships such as Zalando. The number of partners through whose online marketplaces the group offers its goods is to be further expanded. Hugo Boss also wants to expand its range, which is only sold on the Internet and is specially tailored to the customers there.

And the company faces another challenge: the changing demand in clothing. In general, the trend is more towards the leisure look. The online business was also driven by it, less by the formal suit, said interim boss Yves Müller for the third quarter. That is why the group wants to expand the leisure sector. Hugo Boss already achieves 80 percent of sales beyond the classic suit, according to the manager. However, the suit in particular promises higher margins. Hugo Boss has so far denied that the classic has “had its day”. The group has high hopes for China – the pandemic had hardly played a role in this important market for the group recently.

After Mark Langer left as boss in mid-July last year, Müller took on the role of spokesman for the board. The new CEO Daniel Grieder will not take up his post until June. Müller does not see a leadership vacuum. The reasons for Langer’s sudden departure were not given. However, there was previously speculation in the press about tensions with the supervisory board. Langer’s balance sheet is also mixed. The manager took up office in 2016 to bring the ailing brand back on the road to success. The company got into trouble due to too rapid expansion and a failed brand strategy.

Langer realigned Boss step by step. Unprofitable shops were closed, the discounts reduced, the prices adjusted and the brands fine-tuned. In addition, Hugo Boss relied more on digitization. However, the much-vaunted recovery failed to materialize – regardless of the Corona crisis. This only thwarted the manager’s calculation.

Hugo Boss shied away from an outlook for the past year until the end. In an estimate compiled by the Bloomberg news agency, analysts assume on average a decline in sales from around 2.9 billion to a good 2 billion euros and an operating loss (EBIT) of around 167 million. The bottom line is that the numbers are likely to be deep red. And even if the analysts expect Hugo Boss to return to profitability in 2021, sales should only recover slowly – on average to just under 2.7 billion euros in 2023.

On the other hand, Hugo Boss was in good financial shape at the end of the third quarter. The group was able to more than double its free cash inflow to 155 million euros compared to the previous year. In addition, Hugo Boss had secured several lines of credit.

WHAT ANALYSTS SAY:

The market experts are currently viewing Hugo Boss from the sidelines. There is clear skepticism about the short-term development of the fashion retailer. This includes the private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser. The measures to contain the corona infections delayed the business recovery, wrote analyst Christian Salis in a study published in December. The comparatively weak online business is not able to compensate for the losses in stationary retail.

The analysis house Independent Research also belongs to the “hold” group. According to analyst Lars Lusebrink, the share of the fashion group has recently benefited significantly from the improved stock market environment. However, in view of the challenges posed by the pandemic for operational business and the dynamic changes in the fashion industry, he sees it as critical that the new CEO Daniel Grieder will only take office in June 2021.

Bank of America’s Ashley Wallace commented that the last few weeks of the year have been a stomach ache with lockdowns. The month of December is very important, as half of the sales of the final quarter in the luxury goods industry normally fall during this month.

And the analysts who recommend Hugo Boss to buy are also not very optimistic in the short term. Because of the new, hard lockdown in Germany, he now expects a more significant decline in sales in the final quarter than before, said Jörg Frey from Warburg Research. He also lowered his estimates for the revenues of the fashion group in 2021. However, the market overlooks many positive factors, Frey justified the valid buy recommendation.

Many companies interpreted the past quarter as a sign of recovery, said NordLB expert Karsten Rahlf with a view to consumer goods stocks. However, disillusionment is likely to set in soon, especially among companies that would have benefited greatly from the expansion of Internet trading. At Hugo Boss, however, Rahlf sees potential thanks to the fashion company’s expansion in China.

Herbert Sturm from DZ Bank was one of those who recommended selling the share. He does not expect Hugo Boss to return to the 2019 earnings level until 2023 at the earliest, he wrote in a study published in November.

WHAT DOES THE SHARE DO:

The Hugo Boss share took over the red lantern in the MDAX last year, just behind the wholesaler Metro. In 2020 the share lost 37 percent. An even worse performance was only prevented by a final spurt from November. After the comparatively solid figures for the third quarter were presented, the share climbed from just under 20 euros to more than 28 euros by mid-December. Despite new lockdown announcements, there were only minor setbacks. The paper is currently trading around the 27 euro mark.

Hugo Boss shareholders are longing for it anyway. They did not participate in the good development on the stock markets in 2019, the paper was already at the bottom of the MDax. Since the end of February 2020 things went downhill again, in the corona crash the paper fell below the mark of 20 euros and thus to the lowest value since 2009. The minus in the corona crash alone: ​​up to around 56 percent.

In any case, the shares are far from old heydays. More than five and a half years ago, the share cost around 120 euros in its heyday. The market capitalization is currently less than two billion euros and thus occupies a place among the last five in the MDax./nas/ngu/he