Matteo Berrettini new testimonial of the Hugo Boss brand

After the great sporting achievements of 2021 (with the success at Queen’s and the Wimbledon final), for Matteo Berrettini 2022 starts as a star. The number 7 tennis player in the world becomes part of the team Hugo Boss, her new sponsor after her divorce from Lot. The German company therefore chose the Roman athlete born in 1996 to enter the world of tennis, as revealed by sportface.it