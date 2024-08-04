Hugo Boss, revenue decline and profits halved in the second quarter

In the second quarter of 2024, Hugo Boss experienced a difficult period. Revenues fell by 1%, reaching 1 billion eurosand profits fell dramatically, falling by 51% to 39 million euros compared to 78 million in the same period last year.

Overall, as reported by Pambianconews, the first half of the year saw a decrease in profits of 31%, down to 80 million euros, while Revenues grew slightly, just 2%for a total of 2 billion euros. Profit margins also declined: EBIT (operating profit) fell by 25% to 139 million euros, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell by 9% to 315 million euros.

Consequentially, Hugo Boss has revised its annual forecast downwards. The company now expects sales between 4.2 and 4.35 billion euros, with an expected growth of 1% to 4%, compared to the previous forecast of 4.3-4.45 billion euros (+3%-+6%). Operating profit has also been reduced and is now expected between 350 and 430 million euros, against the previous 430-475 million.

CEO Daniel Grieder explained that The weakness of the global market in the first half of the year negatively affected the performance of Hugo Boss. Declining consumer confidence has slowed the industry’s growth, and the company has not been able to completely avoid this trend.

Boss plans to step up cost control, optimizing global sourcing and reducing spending in non-core areas such as sales, marketing and administration. The goal is to better position itself when the market returns to normal.

In terms of geographic performance, revenues remained substantially stable in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (+1%), with a 2% decrease in the second quarter. In Asia-Pacific, revenues fell 4% in the quarter, while the Americas grew 8% in the half. and 5% in the quarter. In distribution channels, wholesale sales increased 7% in the six months and 5% in the quarter.