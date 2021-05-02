Hugo Barros Schelotto, Guillermo and Gustavo’s father, died this Saturday at the age of 76 after a long fight against the coronavirus. Former president and doctor of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, he had been hospitalized for several weeks at the Ipensa clinic in the Buenos Aires capital as a result of the complications he suffered after catching Covid-19.

The father of the Twins He was president of Lobo in 1983, in a very difficult time for the club when it was sunk in the old Primera B and he remained linked to the institution throughout his life, either as a leader, father of two of its great football referents and also as a professional staff physician during various stages.

In addition to Guillermo and Gustavo, known for their successful careers as soccer players and coaches, Hugo had two other children: Carolina, who is a provincial deputy for Cambiemos, and Pablo, a renowned surgeon and father of Bautista, who is currently part of the professional gymnastics team. . Juan Cataldi, son of Carolina and grandson of Hugo, also came to play in the Primera del Tripero and currently plays in Bolívar de Bolivia. There is also his brother Tomás, who currently works in the Reserve.

Hugo Barros Schelotto, the father of twins Guillermo and Gustavo, passed away 🙏 From TNT Sports we send our condolences to the whole family. pic.twitter.com/InySWQ8w0f – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 2, 2021

Specializing in Gynecology, Barros Schelotto contracted coronavirus last February and was admitted to an intensive care unit for about two months with several ups and downs in his health. His family was always attentive to his evolution after having overcome a critical situation in the last weeks of March. In recent days he had experienced an improvement, but this Saturday, May 1, he could not overcome the last crisis.

The Patriarch of the Barros Schelotto was a fundamental figure in the ascent that the Lobo achieved in the mid-80s. Not only because of his passage, a year before, as president of the club in times of crisis, when came to put as collateral the deed of his house to strengthen a flimsy treasury, but also because of the trust he was able to build with the players on the squad that included, among others, Carlos Carrió, Gabriel Pedrazzi and Carlos Castagneto, goalkeeper of that team and now leader of the Frente de Todos. He even officiated as an obstetrician for several of the children of the players who went through Gymnastics.

In the last elections in 2019, Hugo Barros Schelotto joined the list headed by Salvador Robustelli, who competed at the polls with Mariano Cowen and the current president of the club, Gabriel Pellegrino, who had been the handyman for the arrival of Diego Maradona to the bank of alternates of the Wolf. He had also been part of the leadership that at the beginning of the last decade weathered the transition between the departure of Héctor Domínguez and the arrival of Juan José Muñoz.

After the departure of Guillermo as Boca coach after two local championships and that thorn in which the final of the Copa Libertadores that Xeneize lost to River in Madrid was transformed, Hugo said what the Twin chose to keep quiet before leaving Heading to the United States: “It is always easier to fire a coach than 11 players. My son surely misses Boca a lot and it hurt to leave ”.

And he added: “My son wanted to be the three-time champion coach. The club had won the Cup many times, but had never achieved the three-time championship. He got that thorn. It was his illusion, his dream. I think Guillermo suffered more in the dressing room as a coach than as a player. If it had been for him, he was staying at the club. He is in love with Boca ”.

At the beginning of the year, he also referred to the possibility that his children could take the reins of Racing and clarified that Guillermo still planned to continue with his life in the United States.