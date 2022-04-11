By Hanna Rantala

LONDON (Reuters) – British actor Hugh Laurie, best known for playing an eccentric doctor in the TV series “House”, brings what he says is his favorite Agatha Christie crime novel to the screen with his new TV show “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?”

The three-part miniseries was written, produced and directed by Laurie, who also stars in a supporting role.

“I would say romance has been my passion for a long time,” Laurie, 62, told Reuters on the eve of the miniseries’ premiere.

“The more I thought about it, the more I liked the idea of ​​trying to put what I thought was a kind of comic adventure spirit on the screen.”

Christie’s crime novel Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? was first published in the UK in 1934.

The novel and TV show revolve around the affable Bobby Jones (Will Poulter), who meets a dying man near the cliffs of the Welsh coast. The stranger can only utter the intriguing title question before he dies. Along with his childhood friend, Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton), Bobby sets out to find out what happened to the man and provide an answer to his final question.

“There’s a fast, almost American style that I think she (Christie) was going for,” Laurie said of her source material.

“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans,” which also features Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent and Paul Whitehouse, begins airing on BritBox on Tuesday.

